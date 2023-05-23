At Hunter College in Manhattan, a few students had set up a table advocating pro-life. Though their beliefs are a constitutional right that has been fought for over the past nearly 250 years, the opinions and beliefs of the anti-abortionist students were the banes of one professor’s existence.

According to the New York Post, earlier this month the students had prepared the table and set up inside a school building attempting to raise support for those who can not yet defend themselves. The reaction it drew from one of the college’s art professors was… not very mature to say the least.

Shellyne Rodriguez began her eloquent rant with “You’re not educating sh*t,” The art teacher ‘peacefully’ continued kindly shouting: “This is f-ing propaganda.” In an effort to employ a logical fallacy, the teacher attempted to further her point with “What are you going to do? Like… Anti-trans next?” Thinking that she had won her point… whatever it was, one of the students spoke up.

College Professor in NYC Seen Attacking Students Advocating Anti-Abortion Cause on Campus

He said: “I mean, no. We are talking about abortion,” which reminded the furious professor that she even started her rage in the first place. So she continued with the ‘courteous’ battery by saying: “This is bullsh*t, this is violent” (in remark to the students simply standing at the table mind you). “You’re triggering my students” she exclaimed.

The student again responded saying “I’m sorry about that.” The teacher continued: “No you’re not,” assuming his gender she added: “Because you can’t even have a f-ing baby.” The art professor rightly educated the young man on basic science. Shellyne added “So you don’t even know what that is” commenting on abortion. “you don’t even know what this is, get this sh*t the f*ck out of here.”

She finished with: “F*ck this sh*t!” and proceeded to fling the students’ pamphlets and printouts everywhere and stormed off, having successfully made a fool of herself.

The College commented that an investigation of the incident will be happening. A professor labor union known as the PSC Graduate Center, spoke out in support of the art professors’ actions.

No matter what one’s opinions are on the topic of abortion, it is fair to say that the display was a bit over the top and in no way provided an intellectual or helpful argument on the issue of abortion.