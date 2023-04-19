Passenger’s In-Flight Meltdown Caught on Video as He Freaks Out Over Crying Baby

All of us have likely experienced a time when a wailing baby came at the wrong time and caused us to melt down.

But normal people are generally able to keep their annoyance to themselves and use their inside voice.

Well, one Southwest Airline passenger couldn’t do that. He couldn’t keep it in any longer. A baby on the flight cried … and the guy flipped out, shouting expletives and screaming about how “that child has been crying for 40 minutes.”

Perhaps the best exchange came when the cabin crew reminded him that he himself was shouting.

“So is the baby!” he said.

“You’re a man!” a crew member responded.

Man Has Meltdown on Flight

Perhaps the best part of all this is that the baby just kept crying. In fact, the louder the complainer became, the longer and louder the baby cried.

So let’s just say he didn’t help his cause by behaving like, well, a big baby.

The flight was headed for Florida, and as the video revealed, everyone had to be deplaned. Once in the airport, the man attempted to plead his case, and last we saw, he was led away by law enforcement officials.

“We commend our Crew for exhibiting outstanding professionalism while handling a challenging situation, and we offer our apologies to the other Customers onboard who had to experience such unacceptable behavior,” Southwest officials told TMZ.