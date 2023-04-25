Phillies and New York Yankees Coaches Fight It Out During Chaotic Minor League Brawl

Baseball managers are leaders of young men, even at the professional level. So two coaches of minor league teams affiliated with the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies must have figured they’d lead by example when it came to an all-out brawl.

The game actually took place at the Single-A level, when Tampa Tarpons pitcher Alex Bustamante hit the Clearwater Thresher’s Erick Brito. We don’t know if it was on purpose, as according to reports, both starting pitchers were pretty wild that day.

Videos by Rare

Either way, it led to an all-out bench-clearing brawl between the players … and yes, a couple of coaches.

Wild Brawl!

It seemed to start calmly enough, as Thresher’s manager Marty Malloy, who was coaching third base, walked down the baseline for a chat with the umpire. At that time, some players were already on the field. But it wasn’t until Malloy ran into Tarpons pitching coach Gerardo Casadiego that the fists started flying. After that, things got testy, as you can see in the video from minor league reporter John Brophy.

It took about 20 minutes to restore order, and no one suffered any sort of long-term injury. Maybe a couple of bumps, bruises and shattered egos, but that was about it.

So next time you’re playing pro baseball and a fight breaks out, you now have reason to ask your coaches to show you how it’s done.

