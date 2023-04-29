Restaurant Goes Viral For Selling Banana and Peanut Butter Pizza

Some people love peanut butter. Some like bananas. And it’s not uncommon to find them together in a bowl or between two slices of bread.

But on a pizza?

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Yeah, sounds … well, different. But one diner has decided to merge them atop a pie anyway, and to mixed reviews.

The restaurant in question is Roscoe’s Pizza, located in the village of Corwin, outside of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Its special pizza is called “The Elvis,” after the late King of Rock and Roll’s fondness for peanut butter, bacon and banana sandwiches. In fact, Elvis became known for having his favorite peanut butter, bacon and banana sandwiches flown into different cities while on tour.

Elvis Inspired Pizza

(Roscoe’s Pizza)

But Roscoe’s doesn’t stop with peanut butter or banana. It also comes with honey and bacon, giving it a sweet and salty taste.

Still, some are skeptical.

“Was this made by a pregnant woman?” said one, via Indy100. “That’s a weird combination.”

Added another: “This made me cry and I like pineapple on pizza.”

Yet another said all that was missing was the grape jam. But fear not, Roscoe’s also offers a peanut butter and jelly pizza. Honest.

Regardless, no matter what you think of peanut butter, bacon, honey and banana on a pizza, Roscoe’s has no plans to take it off the menu. All the buzz about it as helped the cozy little diner become a viral sensation.

Along with that, Roscoe’s says, it remains one of their best sellers.

Apparently, as Elvis might say, customers apparently can’t help falling in love with the dish.

Read More: Restaurant Faces Backlash For Selling Jeffrey Dahmer Pizza