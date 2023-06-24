Starbucks Tries To Avoid The Pride Month Trap, Workers Go On Strike Anyway

It looks like you can’t win in the month so haughtily labeled ‘Pride Month.’ This upcoming week thousands of Starbucks employees will be on strike despite Starbucks openly supporting the movement.

Starbucks employees have gotten riled up at about 150 or more locations according to Reuters. This occurred after employees were allegedly denied when they tried to set up pride decor around the coffee shop.

The coffee giant has announced that the employee accusations are false. At all locations, Starbucks boasts that they still promote the pride push and influence managers to allow such decor as long as safety requirements are made. Even pride merchandise is still sold at Starbucks locations so why are these folks upset, and shooting themselves in the foot?

Starbucks Never Changed Their Stance On Pride, Workers Want To Strike Anyways…

STRIKE WITH PRIDE! Seattle Roastery leads nationwide Starbucks strike over Starbucks’ hypocritical treatment of LGBTQIA+ workers. Over 150+ stores and 3,500 workers will be on strike over the course of the next week. — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) June 23, 2023

Well the spoken reason is that managers at some of these locations have cited some employee decorations as safety-hazards. It appears there is a dispute between: safety first versus pride first, and has since been blown out of proportion. It could also be that ‘Pride Month’ and the transgender agenda are keen on attacking anything that slightly deviates from exactly what they want.

If you take a look back at the history of Starbucks, the transgender way has been a part of the company for a while. Since their products are not too bad though (come on now admit it you’ve been at least once), and they don’t force the agenda on people as much as other companies are currently, they haven’t faced much backlash, until now.

The pride movement is turning in on itself by attacking Starbucks claiming they are ‘Striking with Pride,’ and as mobs do, will continue to be the end of itself. The WOKE are consuming their own!