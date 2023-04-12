TikTok Couple Goes Viral For Making Giant Spruce Tree Stump Hot Tub

Imaginative couple Jacob Witzling and Sara Underwood have turned a 73-year-old tree stump into a luxurious outdoor hot tub.

After losing a gorgeous spruce tree to a period of inclement weather, the modern-day homesteaders decided to repurpose the stump. According to Insider, they used a chainsaw to hollow out the middle before installing a water heater.

Witzling and Underwood completed this ambitious DIY project over several months. They’ve been documenting their progress on TikTok and YouTube, where the project garnered quite a bit of attention!

Witzling and Underwood Take a Dip in “Stump Tub”

“Stump Tub,” as the couple has affectionately named their creation, is part of a much larger project.

Four years ago, Jacob Witzling and Sara Underwood posted a video to YouTube titled, “Welcome to Cabinland.” In it, they announced that they would be building a series of cabins together on a 15-acre plot of forest land in the Pacific Northwest. However, these wouldn’t be any ordinary cabins. The structures they’ve been putting together are architecturally unique on the outside and straight-up decadent on the inside!

This passion project was born when Underwood, a former TV host and model, discovered Witzling’s hand-built cabins on Instagram and asked if she could see them in person. The teacher and part-time builder took her through a tour of his work, and the pair immediately hit it off.

“It was that night that we realized that we had the same dream of building a bunch of cabins on a piece of property and homesteading in the rainforest,” said Witzling.

Ever since sharing their first video, the couple has been chronicling the creation of “Cabinland” on social media, with the eventual goal of renting their whimsical forest lodgings. They’ve been doing most of the manual labor themselves, including transporting their building materials on foot.

“We don’t have roads through this property,” explained Underwood. “We have to haul each piece of lumber, every tool, back to the cabin.”

That’s certainly a labor of love!