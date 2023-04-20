TikToker Goes Viral For Unveiling The ‘Secret’ Ingredient That Makes McDonald’s Fries Tastes Good

You know you love them, you just aren’t sure why.

Actually, you love McDonald’s french fries because of the taste. But why do they taste so good?

But in the event you do care, fear not, TikTok has come to the rescue. More specifically, a TikToker named Jordan Howlett, 26, has revealed the secret to the McDonald’s french fries phenomenon.

And per Howlett, it’s all in the vegetable oil.

“It’s because McDonald’s cooks their fries with beef flavoring mixed within their vegetable oil,” the San Diego-based content creator said in a video that has close to 10 million views.

He added that this is “probably bad news for vegetarians.”

It’s true, as McDonald’s fries weren’t once just considered OK for vegetarians, but for vegans. Forget all that now, Howlett relayed.

Fries With a Side of Beef

“I figured it’s information that people with dietary issues might want to know,” Howlett said, via the New York Post. “Whether it contains meat or not doesn’t really change my view on the McDonald’s fries. I still enjoy them.”

This really shouldn’t be all that earth-shattering. McDonald’s explains the ingredients behind it’s fries on its website, saying “suppliers partially fry our cut potatoes, they use an oil blend that contains beef flavoring.”

The website adds: “Natural beef flavor contains hydrolyzed wheat and hydrolyzed milk as starting ingredients.”

But credit to Howlett for breaking it down and making it make sense to the common consumer. And perhaps more than that, for realizing that nothing is actually official until it’s talked about on TikTok.

