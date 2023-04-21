Twins Who Married Twins Reveal Details of Their Epic Joint Wedding

A matching set! Identical twins Brittany and Briana Deane married identical twins Josh and Jeremy Salyers in 2018, but they remember their fairytale wedding like it was yesterday.

The two couples recently sat down with People to reminisce over their big day. It all started when both pairs of siblings attended the 2017 Twins Day Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio. Just a year later, they got married at the same event — Brittany to Josh, and Briana to Jeremy — in front of nearly 1000 guests. The theme of their wedding was “Twice Upon a Time.”

“Brittany and I, we were waiting inside of a white church in Twinsburg Town Square to walk out,” Briana recalled, “And then, the moment where the doors open and we walk out, and there’s just so many people. We could see Jeremy and Josh waiting for us. And we’re just walking into our own dream.”

“Seeing them in their beautiful dresses and veils, and they’re standing in just a sea of twins, it was really quite a sight,” Josh said.

Guests were treated to a Thanksgiving-style meal at the August reception, including turkey and traditional sides.

“It was absolutely delicious,” Brittany said. “People commented that it was the best wedding food they’d ever had!”

Although the nuptials might have seemed unusual to the outside eye, Brittany and Briana revealed that it was a long-held dream of theirs to marry twin brothers.

“I think all sets of parents were very happy,” said Briana. “Because it was like their twins were finally perfectly matched with another set of twins.”

“I wouldn’t change anything,” Brittany. “It was just amazing. And we were so grateful for the support. The whole town came out.”

Married… with Quaternary Siblings!

Where are the identical couples now? They’re living together in the same house in Salem, Virginia with their kids. At one point, Brittany and Briana were pregnant at the same time! Their two sons, Jax and Jett, are quaternary twins, which means that they’re both cousins and genetic siblings.

Jeremy described their unique family dynamic to Entertainment Tonight.

“I feel like I’m Jett’s parent. And I think he (Josh) feels the same way about Jax,” Jeremy said. “We all live together and we are raising the kids together. It feels like one family unit, not two separate couples with their own babies. It’s the four of us with our two babies.”