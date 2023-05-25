Two Travelers Arrested Following Violent Brawl at Chicago O’Hare Airport

A big ol’ brawl broke out at Chicago’s O’Hare airport, resulting in a couple of guys duking it out on the conveyer belt meant for luggage, as well as two arrests.

Along with the haymakers, the fight featured some hair-pulling and some rolling around on the floor. But hey, traveling is fun.

It’s unclear what inspired the bout, but apparently, tensions between the two groups reportedly began to rise as they exited the same plane.

Violent Brawl Breaks Out at Chicago O’Hare Airport

Sent in video of a brawl this morning at O'Hare International Airport.#Chicago pic.twitter.com/AiiLrobUk8 — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) May 23, 2023

The incident happened in the lower level of terminal 3 at about 11 p.m. local time, police said.

As can be seen in the video, one of the male combatants punched a female as someone yelled for security. That male, identified, as Christopher Hampton, 18, was arrested — as was Tembra Hicks, 20, for allegedly punching the 24-year-old woman, police said.

No less than three passengers attempted to separate the brawl, the video shows. But to no avail. The two arrested individuals were charged with