Is ‘Men in Black’ more accurate than we think? Some Las Vegas folks have been nearly convinced that Martians living with us is all too real.

Videos by Rare

According to the New York Post, a UFO sighting was caught on video by a Las Vegas police’s body cam. The altogether blurry footage could be labeled anything from a glow-in-the-dark football to a drone, to… none other than an alien spaceship. Of course, the logical conclusion must be that it was an alien flying saucer.

The American Meteor Society commented saying that a light was seen from Utah to California at the time the footage was taken, around 11:50 pm on April 30th. Well if a blurry blue light and some video of a flashing light from the Meteor Society is not convincing enough, it gets better.

Las Vegas Police and Residents Spot UFO, Claim to Have Seen Aliens

Less than 40 minutes after the police cam footage, a man living an hour or so away from Area 51 called 911. The call was not the typical emergency call, however. The man called the police reporting that two 8 or 9-foot-tall ‘non-humans’ were in his backyard.

Once the police arrived at the home the unidentified beings had already left. Conveniently enough there were no pictures taken of the strangers but the eyewitness account goes as follows: “They’re very large. They’re like 8 foot, 9 feet, 10 foot. They look like aliens to us. Big eyes. They have big eyes. Like, I can’t explain it. And big mouth. They’re shiny eyes and they’re not human. They’re 100% not human,” the man claimed.

An investigation of the property ensued yet has since been closed. So, was it a hoax? Or should we have listened to Men in Black years ago when we were told that a secret agency is hiding the aliens from us?