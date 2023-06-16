Footage Appears to Show Conor McGregor Leading Accuser to Bathroom in Alleged Sexual Assault Incident

After the NBA finals, game 4 matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat, Conor McGregor was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the Kaseya Center in Miami. Since the accusation, a video has surfaced showing the famed UFC fighter leading a woman into the bathroom.

The video, obtained by TMZ, shows McGregor leaving a restroom that is packed with dudes, some of whom appear to be security. Right outside the restroom, the video captures McGregor having a short talk with a woman in a white shirt before taking her hand and leading her back into the restroom that he had come out of. Shortly after, the video ends.

Since then the woman has hired a lawyer and claims that McGregor and the Heat security guards forced her into the men’s restroom, alone with the former UFC champ. The unidentified woman proceeded to use the restroom where she claims McGregor began to sexually abuse her. The full accusation has been reported by the New York Post which gives a grotesque account of the abuse.

Conor McGregor Accused of Sexual Assault

What is important from the report however is that the woman claims she “elbowed her way out” of the encounter with McGregor, against her will.

The lawyer and accuser later altered their statement, saying that the woman was unable to identify who took her to the restroom because she was thoroughly intoxicated at the time. While the video confirms it was McGregor, it does not line up fully with the initial statements.

Conor and his team firmly deny the accusation saying: “The allegations are false. Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated.” The situation is under an ongoing investigation by the police.

As we await further confirmation on the questionable circumstances, it is clear that this was not a good evening for Conor. Before the alleged assault, the MMA fighter took a halftime skit way too far, sending the Heat mascot to the hospital after dropping him with a left hook.

McGregor's legal counsel has issued a follow up statement:



