Viral Photo of Man Hiding from Police During House Raid Sparks Controversy

A man decided to hide in the best place that he could find when police invaded his cannabis farm in Liverpool. Surely, he assumed, they’d never find him on the roof.

Etmond Lika, 32, thought wrong, though. The cops nabbed him eventually. But at least he became famous first — as the photo of his not-so-amazing hideaway has gone viral.

It shows our suspect standing on the roof above a window, looking down, as an officer searches out that very window. At the moment it was snapped, it’s pretty clear the policeman has no idea that Lika is above him.

Quick on His Feet!

As one user wrote on social media, “The way the police act in the UK you would think it’s an episode of Looney Tunes.”

That is the way it came across — like a scene straight out of the Keystone Kops.

Eventually, Lika had to face the music for growing the cannabis farm inside his home.

“He wants to work but he knows now that he should have done so through proper channels,” Lika’s attorney, Olivia Beesley, said, via Indy100.

“He simply wishes to receive his sentence with grace and understands he must be punished for this kind of offending.”

True. But perhaps he should at least be applauded for starring in one of the most entertaining pictures of the year.

