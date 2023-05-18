Wild Footage Shows Naked Man Hassling Gymgoers and Attacking People on the Streets

An unnamed man stripped off all of his clothes at a Miami UFC Gym after taking a boxing class and proceeded to attack gymgoers while in the buff. The man attempted to use gym equipment while fully nude, and when other individuals were shocked, he began physically fighting them.

Ray Lopez, the assistant manager of the UFC Gym, spoke to NBC Miami about the bizarre incident, saying, “The boxing coach said he was a little off, he wasn’t hitting the bag as usual. The member walked his way downstairs and he was just acting very bizarre.” This is when the man shed his clothes and began his violent escapades.

Nude Man Assaults People In and Outside of UFC Gym

Video: Naked Florida man attacks people at UFC Gym, random victims on the sidewalk until he is tased by police https://t.co/JIc6uJbbVG — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 18, 2023

Footage of the incident that has circulated online depicts the nude man having a fight with another man in a white sweatshirt, who manages to hold his own against the naked assailant. Soon, the crazed man is restrained by a man in a black shirt before he is escorted out of the gym. Lopez added, “He was just becoming dangerous, so at that point, the coaches just picked him up and took him out, but I just hope he gets the mental help he needs to overcome this with whatever he’s going through.”

The footage then shows the man on the streets running up to another man in a white shirt and punching him twice as a bystander can be heard shouting, “Stop it! Leave him alone!” The man then proceeds to harass and attack several other people in the street, including an elderly man in a wheelchair. One man was able to push the naked culprit to the ground and kicked him while he was down, but the violent nudist was able to get up and run away.

When police arrived on the scene, the man was tased twice but still continued to run. The man was finally restrained by police after the taser was used once again. Kiara Delva, a Miami police spokesperson, also spoke to NBC Miami, saying, “They gave him many commands to stop and comply in, which he completely disregarded. Our officer was forced to discharge his Taser, at which point, they were able to place him into custody.” Kelva then added, “Completely 100 percent not acceptable. Detectives are still working in the case to determine at one point they can charge accordingly to his actions while he gets the mental evaluation he needs.”

An investigation into what caused the man’s breakdown is being held, and it is currently unclear if he will be facing charges. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt during the ordeal, and the man’s membership at the UFC Gym has been revoked.