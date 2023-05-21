Wild Images Reveal True Size of Titanic Compared to Modern Cruise Ship

The Titanic wasn’t quite as large as its name. At least, not when compared to some of the cruise ships today.

Recently detailed scans of the famous wrecked ship have emerged, leading scientists to say even more can be learned about the historic crash in April 1912.

Another thing we now know is the Titanic was 10 decks high and 882.5ft long. Compare that to Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, which is 20 decks high and 1197.5ft long. So, basically twice as big as the Titanic.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

The fact the Titanic was smaller than a lot of people expected caused a bit of a discussion on social media, particularly after the new scans were revealed.

One edited Twitter image revealed as much.

A Tiny Titanic?

Size comparison between the Titanic and a Modern Cruise Ship pic.twitter.com/4jZj69KuL1 — World Of History (@UmarBzv) May 16, 2023

As one comment joked, “That [modern] cruise ship would have picked up the iceberg for cocktails.”

Remains of the Titanic were discovered in 1985, but until now, images had been sketchy, grainy and without detail.

“For example, I had never seen the name of the anchor maker, Noah Hingley & Sons Ltd., on the port-side anchor,” longtime Titanic expert Roy Golden said in the press release.

“I’ve been studying the wreck for decades and have completed multiple dives, and I can’t recall seeing any other image showing this level of detail.”

With remnants of the ship said to be decaying, these scans are expected to offer more insight into what led to the collision with an iceberg, as well as what happened in the aftermath.

The ship has been underwater for more than a century now and is said to be surrounded by statues, unopened champagne bottles, shoes, and other miscellaneous personal items.

Around 2,200 passengers and crew members were on board when the Titanic crashed, with only about 770 surviving.

Read More: People Claim There Was a Massive Coal Fire That Damaged the Titanic Before it Hit Iceberg