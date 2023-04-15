Woman Goles Viral on TikTok For Setting Her Wedding Dress on Fire in Divorce Photoshoot

A woman from North Carolina, who revealed she is divorced and a mother of two, literally set fire to her wedding dress in quite a provocative TikTok video that has caused a stir online. Lauren Brooke garnered over six million views and received both praise and criticism for her video, which was posted on March 26th.

“I’ve been called a narcissist and attention-seeking, and people are saying I was the problem,” Brooke stated. “The photo shoot wasn’t celebrating the divorce itself – it was celebrating the fact that I survived it.”

At the age of 31, Brooke found love with her future husband at the same Baptist church they both attended while growing up. The couple got married in October 2012. However, their marriage began to deteriorate, partly due to the demands of her husband’s job in the Army National Guard.

“It can be difficult to be a military wife…The pressures from his job put a strain on the marriage,” she noted.

In North Carolina, a couple must undergo a legal separation for a period of one year and one day before they can proceed with a divorce. After experiencing nine rocky years of marriage, a frustrated Brooke filed for separation in September 2021. But, she had initially hoped to salvage the relationship. However, the year-long process proved to be an emotional rollercoaster, and the divorce was ultimately finalized in January. https://www.tiktok.com/@lauren_brooke91/video/7217270527826726187 To mark a new beginning, Brooke made the decision to literally burn the remnants of her failed marriage, and even invited her new boyfriend to join in “on the fun”. With her mother, a professional photographer, capturing the moment, Brooke set her wedding dress on fire. “What else was I going to do with my wedding dress? It couldn’t be returned and I wouldn’t want to give it to my daughter – not after the way it ended. So why not burn it?” Brooke stated. Wearing heels, she also decided to stomped on photos of her and her ex. “It was great to see her laughing — the year had been extremely difficult with so many emotions trying to navigate a new normal,” her mom stated. “A lot of people think I wanted revenge, and I was like, ‘If I wanted revenge, there’s a million other ways I could have done that,” she concluded. Read More: Texas Woman Celebrates Divorce By Blowing Up Her Wedding Dress