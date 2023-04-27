Women Discover Hidden Camera Pointed at Shower in Airbnb

A group of friends stayed at an Airbnb and came to find out they weren’t the only ones aware of the goings-on inside the location.

As one revealed on TikTok, they were the victims of a hidden camera, and it was pointed directly at the shower.

“There were 15 girls staying in a house for my friend’s 30th birthday,” TikTik user KennedyAllegdly said in the video. “One of our friends was like, ‘Guys, I’m really paranoid, I feel like there’s cameras in the house’, and we were like, ‘Girl, you watched way too much TikTok, there are no cameras in this house, you’re just being dramatic.”

Turns out, that fearful female was spot on.

“She whipped out her flashlight and went investigating,” KennedyAllegedly said, adding that her friend checked out “every single shower head, all the picture frames, doorknobs … everywhere in the house” for a hidden camera.

She then pointed to the plug sockets.

“One of the [power] outlets was faced directly to the shower,” she said. “This outlet did not work — you couldn’t plug anything into it.”

And then upon zooming into the outlet … the camera was found.

“We freaked out [and] called the cops,” she added, noting that police said it shouldn’t be too much trouble tracking down the perverted perpatrator.

So, yes, next time you stay at an Airbnb, you may want to go with your intuition. If you think you’re being watched … well, you just might be.

