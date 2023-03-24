Women’s NIT Tournament Game Ends With Vicious Punch in Handshake Line

The postgame handshake line is supposed to be a place of peace, of congratulations, or saying nothing more than “good game” to the opponent.

But for the Women’s National Invitational Tournament game between Memphis and Bowling Green, it turned into a battle ground — and now, a police investigation.

The incident happened after Bowling Green walked off with a 73-60 win, and Memphis guard Jamirah Shutes stopped to talk with Bowling Green guard Elissa Brett. You guessed it, in the “handshake” line.

Suddenly, Shutes threw a massive punch. Brett hit the floor. Details beyond that are sketchy, beyond Shutes being escorted off the court by a Tigers staff member.

BGSU women’s basketball moving on to the final 8 of the WNIT after beating Memphis — but this will steal the headlines unfortunately.



Ugly, ugly scene in the handshake line. A Memphis player punched Elissa Brett. Just brutal. pic.twitter.com/2hptXYBEtj — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) March 24, 2023

Shutes is a fifth-year senior who led Memphis in scoring. She did take an elbow to the face in the first half, per the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green announced the police investigation in a statement.

“The incident that took place following tonight’s home WNIT game has been turned over to the BGSU Police Department,” the school said. “

“Bowling Green State University Athletics does not make comments about active police investigations. Our priority is with the health, safety, and support of our student-athletes.”

Yet another reason why the handshake line is dumb. Emotions are high immediately after a game. You just finished going to a basketball war with the opponent. The team that lost is ticked. Can’t we all just go back to our locker rooms after the game?

Bowling Green advanced to the NIT quarterfinals with the win. Memphis’ season is over.