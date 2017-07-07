A fire broke out in a barn in a Chicago suburb and tragically took 18 horses lives

WGN reported that the fire began at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday at Paradise Farm in Plainfield, Illinois.

Mary Ludemann with the Plainfield Fire Protection District told WMAQ that 30 horses were in the barn when the fire began. Because there were no fire hydrants in the area, firefighters had to relay water to the barn.

By the time firefighters arrived, the building was completely in flames.





WLS reported that the fire was under control around 1:45 a.m., according to Plainfield Deputy Fire Chief Jon Stratton.

Authorities said the barn was a “total loss.” Plainfield Police Chief John Konopek said nothing indicates the fire was suspicious.

Two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after trying to rescue horses. A dozen horses were rescued.

“These are pets that are part of people’s families,” Riddle told WMAQ. “It’s hard to imagine the suffering of the animals.”

A veterinarian was at the barn helping to treat horses that were rescued.

All the owners of the horses were notified.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.