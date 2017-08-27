Chomping at the bit to get out of the house? So are these guys

Fox23.com, As Hurricane Harvey headed toward Texas on Thursday, a frightening warning went out in Fort Bend County. RELATED: Severe Houston flooding may be a thing of the past thanks to projects being considered by Harris County The sheriff’s office in Richmond sent out a grim reminder with photos of alligators in areas of concern.

“As we learned last year, (alligators) certainly move around when it floods,” deputies said. Citing alligator rescue group Gator Squad, deputies warned people to expect alligators to be found in unusual spots.

“(They’re) simply looking for higher ground,” the sheriff’s office warned. “Leave (them) alone until water recedes.”

Gators and flooding advice via @txgatorsquad: Expect them to be displaced. Simply looking for higher ground. Leave alone until water recedes pic.twitter.com/nN1B5jvMyV — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) August 24, 2017

While alligators spend much of their time in the water, they seek higher ground so they can get sun and regulate their temperature.

The Austin American-Statesman reported alligators accidentally finding beaches near Houston and trekking to other unusual spots around San Antonio following flooding in 2016.