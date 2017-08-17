Excuse us?! A North Carolina website claims these are the top 10 trashiest places in Texas – a few just outside Houston

A website based out of North Carolina, known as Roadsnacks.com, recently published a list of the 10 most “white trash” cities in the state of Texas, and a couple of them might surprise you.

Or not.

Roadsnacks bills itself as “the ‘other’ side of regional infotainment,” describing their specialty as presenting “the real side of places that not everyone wants to hear.”

The website seems true to their word on this front when you consider the metrics it used to determine the “trashiness” of the cities on this list, including the number of caucasian citizens, poverty level, high school dropout rate, drug use, number of payday loan and dollar stores, violence and number of residents on welfare.





In short, stereotypes.

At the heading of each city, there are four numbers: population, estimated white trash, estimated meth heads and welfare population.

So where are the, allegedly, trashiest places in Texas? Roadsnacks says the list is as follows, in order of most to least…clean:

Lufkin Texarkana Dallas Greenville Vidor Brownwood Plainview Texas City Stephenville Corsicana

The website’s methodology points back to government census and FBI data used to crunch the numbers for the above ranking.

If this list didn’t offend you enough, they also ranked the so-called “snobbiest” and most “ghetto,” where Houston came in seventh.