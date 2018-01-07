Grab your cowboy hats, Houston, because it’s time to start planning your RodeoHouston concert schedule.

The full line-up for the 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo dropped late last week at the NRG center.





This year, the famed rotating stage will feature six new acts, as well as 13 returning favorites.

RELATED: Rodeo Houston will debut new rotating concert stage

First timers include notable acts, like pop band One Republic, country singer Kelsea Ballerini and singer-songwriter Alessia Cara, as well as Colombian reggaeton singer J. Balvin, Texas-native Leon Bridges and band Calibre 50.

In total, 15 of the performances will feature country music, set to take an all-new star-shaped stage, which will be unveiled for the first time this year.

County music legend Garth Brooks, returning since his last performance in 1993, will open and close the event, performing two of the 20 concerts on February 27 and March 18.

If you want to see the legend live in Houston, however, you’ll have to buy tickets from someone who already has them; both concerts went on sale in December, reportedly selling out in just 18 minutes.

For most concerts, tickets go on sale on January 11 at 10:00 a.m. on RodeoHouston’s website.

RELATED: Historic Rodeo Houston still hosting hot new acts after 75 years

The rodeo runs from February 27 through March 18, 2018.

Here’s what you need to plan your concert schedule:

Tues., Feb. 27: Garth Brooks

Wed., Feb. 28: Little Big Town

Thurs., March 1: Blake Shelton

Fri., March 2: Leon Bridges

Sat., March 3: Kelsea Ballerini

Sun., March 4: Alessia Cara

Mon., March 5: Rascal Flatts

Tues., March 6: Jason Aldean

Wed., March 7: Thomas Rhett

Thurs., March 8: Luke Bryan

Fri., March 9: Chris Young

Sat., March 10: Cody Johnson

Sun., March 11: Calibre 50

Mon., March 12: Zac Brown Band

Tues., March 13: J. Balvin

Wed., March 14: OneRepublic

Thurs., March 15: Keith Urban

Fri., March 16: Chris Stapleton

Sat., March 17: Brad Paisley

Sun., March 18: Garth Brooks

See y’all there!