Menu
hastings Read this Next

A Florida Democrat paid out $220,000 in harassment settlement, but here's who really footed the bill
Advertisement

ELLPORT, Pa. – The intruder shot and killed by an elderly homeowner in Lawrence County early Friday morning has been identified as the shooter’s nephew-in-law.


Investigators tell Channel 11 the man has been identified as Dennis Mercadante, 49.

WXPI

Mercadante was identified by using facial recognition by Pennsylvania State Police.

RELATED: 85-year-old Pennsylvania man shoots and kills home-intruder

Investigators said Don Lutz, 85, was confronted by two intruders, Mercadante and another suspect, about 1:30 a.m. Friday at his Jamison Avenue home, authorities said. An altercation followed.

“I just fired one. It was in the dark. He attacked me and he was up close and I shot him,” Lutz said.

“They jumped me and we both went on the floor. I scuffled with them on the floor and the one guy rolled over dead and the other guy, he jumped up and went out the door.”

Police are still searching for the second suspect, who ran off.

“The other one, maybe the bullet hit him, too. I don’t know. I hope so,” Lutz said.

WXPI

Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Veteran actor levels Matt Lauer in a scorching rant on while appearing on “The Talk”

Veteran actor levels Matt Lauer in a scorching rant on while appearing on “The Talk”

Some of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” big wigs are being sued for millions by a disgruntled ex-partner

Some of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” big wigs are being sued for millions by a disgruntled ex-partner

If you love pineapple upside-down cake, try this holiday version

If you love pineapple upside-down cake, try this holiday version

Sean Hannity claims former President Obama has a “twisted” obsession with President Trump

Sean Hannity claims former President Obama has a “twisted” obsession with President Trump

Melania Trump reveals that she’s just like the rest of us at Christmas during a hospital visit

Melania Trump reveals that she’s just like the rest of us at Christmas during a hospital visit

A decade after alleged sex crimes against girls, a Disney music director is in serious trouble
Rare News

A decade after alleged sex crimes against girls, a Disney music director is in serious trouble

,
The Naval Academy took a shot at the “Communist Cadet” during the Army-Navy game
Rare News

The Naval Academy took a shot at the “Communist Cadet” during the Army-Navy game

,
If it wasn’t for her, 17 more might have died in New Mexico school shooting — here’s what she had to say
Across the U.S.A.

If it wasn’t for her, 17 more might have died in New Mexico school shooting — here’s what she had to say

,
There was a huge difference watching the Army-Navy game national anthem, and people let the NFL hear about it
Rare News

There was a huge difference watching the Army-Navy game national anthem, and people let the NFL hear about it

,
Man who gouged his own eyes out in jail is actually suing the police department for this reason
Rare News

Man who gouged his own eyes out in jail is actually suing the police department for this reason

Advertisement