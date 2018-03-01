They say too many sweets can be deadly, but this woman took that idea to dangerous new heights.

Authorities charged Russian native Viktoria Nasyrova for cooking a scheme to poison her friend with tainted cheesecake, all in order to steal her identity, reported the NY Daily News.





During a visit on Aug. 28, 2016, the 42-year-old reportedly gave Olga Tsvyk, 35, a slice of cheesecake she’d purchased that was laced with a tranquilizer known as Phenazepam. Her goal was to off her look-a-like pal in order to take her official documents, and staged Tsvyk’s home to look like she committed suicide. The victim — who shared Nasyrova’s dark locks, complexion and noticeable accent — was discovered in her home dressed in lingerie and surrounded by pills by investigators a day after she overdosed from the deadly dessert.

Luckily, the plot was foiled and Tsvyk recovered in the hospital, but not without having her passport, IDs, jewelry and cash stolen by her so-called friend.

“Before passing out, the woman’s last memory is of seeing the defendant sitting beside her inside her home,” said Queens District Attorney Richard Brown. Nasyrova is facing several charges including attempted murder and was arraigned on Tuesday.

Brown added, “This is a bizarre and twisted crime that could have resulted in the death of a Queens woman — whose only fault was that (they) shared similar features.”

As it turns out, this wasn’t the first time Nasyrova had a run in with the law, or rather, been on the run from the law.

The attempted killer had been on the run from the international police long before her March 20, 2017 arrest after being named the prime suspect in the murder of Russian woman, Alla Aleksenko. Aleksenko disappeared in 2014 and her remains were discovered months later, with Russian authorities claiming Nasyrova was after Aleksenko’s inheritance. The femme fatale fled the nation soon after, but it seems she was flaunting her lavish New York lifestyle — funded by men she allegedly drugged and robbed across the city, — on social media, reported CBS New York.

“She was not living the life of somebody that was on the run, or in hiding. She was very, very out there just like any normal Brooklynite,” said private investigator Herman Weisberg.

“Any person who actually took a life, they have to be punished,” said Nadezda Ford, Aleksenko’s daughter. “You know, they have to — they cannot just walk in our society and continue to do stuff — whatever they want do.”

Nasyrova faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted for the attempted and will be reporting to court on May 25.