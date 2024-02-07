Democrats Celebrate Death Of Toby Keith On Twitter

After the announcement that country music legend Toby Keith had died after an 18-month long battle with stomach cancer, Democrat voters took to Twitter in order to disgustingly celebrate the death of the singer.

Leftist Twitter users began to circulate a story about Keith involving singer Kris Kristofferson, in which Kristofferson allegedly had an altercation backstage in front of iconic singers Ray Charles, and Willie Nelson.

Keith allegedly told Krisofferson to not speak about his leftist political views during a show, which Kristofferson freaked out about, sarcastically asking Toby Keith if he had ever served in the Military, which Kristofferson had.

Kristofferson is even trending on Twitter this morning. Leftist users referred to Keith as a ‘chickenhawk’, circulating the story just hours after it was announced that Keith had passed away. The Democrat Party, and their voters, truly have no shame.

Kris Kristofferson, a man who actually served his country would beg to differ. pic.twitter.com/BuEhkVcfNk — George Franklin (@GeorgFrank999) February 6, 2024

Kris Kristofferson dragging Toby Keith to his face for being an ignorant chickenhawk, and following it up with an all-time zinger, sums up both men better than anything one could write about them. https://t.co/nPtdty99Ec — stuart hall & oates (@riseandgrindcor) February 6, 2024

Keith conducted 18 USO tours during his life, entertaining our troops, and supporting this Country during one of its most difficult times. Keith even started ‘The Toby Keith Foundation’, helping children who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Though Keith spent a lot of his life supporting this Country, and the people in it, even donating his time and money when he was clearly wealthy enough to sit on a yacht, or in a mansion somewhere, the political Left sees him as an ideological enemy, and therefore, they celebrate his death.

This is what the modern Democrat Party, and their voters have become. Purely disgraceful animals.