Brantley Gilbert gets really personal talking about his wife’s breast milk

Brantley Gilbert is one country star you can always depend on to tell it like it is. That was certainly the case when he called in for an interview with Chicago radio station Big 95.5 to talk about his impending fatherhood.

Brantley and his wife, Amber, are currently expecting their first child, so one of the DJs asked Brantley if he would be open to taste testing her breast milk once the baby arrived.

He replied, “I might do it if it was straight from the source.”

After all, sex is off limits for a little while after the baby arrives.

“You gotta wait six weeks to do anything,” Brantley says. “That would be a little action. I’ll do it.”

In all seriousness, Brantley can’t wait to parent his child with Amber by his side.

He adds, “I’m looking forward to learning and sharing this chapter with my wife and learning with her and growing together in our faith and taking on this chapter of our lives together. There’s no other woman in this world I could go through this with.”