Mountain Lion Found Dead Days After One Spotted In California City

A mountain lion has been found dead in Oceanside, California, but authorities say they have yet to determine if it’s the same one that was wandering the city’s downtown streets a few days earlier.



At any rate, this particular mountain lion was killed in a single-vehicle crash. The driver of the car was not injured.

Videos by Rare

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was contacted and arrived to examine the deceased animal, then dispose of it.

Authorities have yet to determine if the mountain lion that was hit and killed by a car is the same one that wandered the streets of Oceanside, California. (NBC 7 San Diego)

Per NBC 7 San Diego:

The animal was a young male lion, likely a disperser, which is a young lion starting to become independent and in search of an area far from their home to establish as their own, according to the San Diego Humane Society. At this time of year, it’s common for young mountain lions to disperse and seek their own territory, so it’s difficult to say if this was the same lion that had been reported in the area earlier in the week, the Humane Society adds.

“It’s entirely possible [that this is the same mountain lion],” said Tim Daly of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Oceanside is about an hour drive north of San Diego.