Four Injured After Boston School Bus Slams Into House

Two adults and two children were injured after a school bus crashed into a home in Boston, authorities said.

Videos by Rare

According to reports, police received a call near 5 p.m. that a Boston Public Schools bus had slammed into the side of a house in the Dorchester neighborhood.

All of those injured were on the bus at the time of the crash. What led to the crash has yet to be determined.

(Getty)

Per Boston 25 News:

Two juveniles and two adults were transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, according to officials. All four patients were on the bus at the time of the crash. It is unclear how many students were on board at the time of the crash and what school the bus was coming from. It is also unknown if anyone was in the home at the time of the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.