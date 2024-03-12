Boening Whistleblower Found Dead In South Carolina

A former Boening whistleblower has been found dead, and on the same day he was expected to participate in a deposition.

John Barnett, 62, was discovered with what investigators said they believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Washington Post relayed. Barnet had been cross-examined by his own attorney and by Boeing lawyers days before his death, per Fox News.

“Detectives are actively investigating this case and are awaiting the formal cause of death, along with any additional findings that might shed further light on the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Barnett,” Sgt. Anthony Gibson from the Charleston Police Department said.

“We understand the global attention this case has garnered, and it is our priority to ensure that the investigation is not influenced by speculation but is led by facts and evidence. Given the sensitive nature of the investigation, we are unable to participate in media interviews at this time. This stance is not unique to this case but is a standard procedure we adhere to in order to preserve the integrity of active investigations.”

“Barnett was a Boeing quality manager who had questioned issues at the company’s plant in South Carolina where the 787 Dreamliners were built.

“He retired in 2017 after over 30 years with the company, The New York Times reported in 2019.

“He said he had found metal shavings near the flight control electrical system, claiming that it could have ‘catastrophic’ results if the shavings got into the wiring, the Post reported.

“Barnett told The New York Times that he alerted his supervisors repeatedly but was ignored and transferred to another part of the plant. He eventually filed a whistleblower complaint against Boeing with the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA eventually issued a rule that metal shavings be removed from all 787s before delivery.

“The agency had inspected planes that Boeing had said were clear of the fragments but said inspectors found shavings.”