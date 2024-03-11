Ryan Gosling Called Home After Oscars Performance Of ‘I’m Just Ken’

Ryan Gosling isn’t just an actor and performer. He’s also a father.

So after he wooed the Oscars audience with his performance of I’m Just Ken from the Barbie movie, he called home.

Gosling’s reprised his role as Ken in a pink and sparkly choreographed routine that included legendary guitarist Slash of Guns N’ Roses fame. The crowd went wild.

Ryan Gosling and Slash perform “I’m Just Ken” during the Oscars. (YouTube)

“We need to put the kids to bed,” wife Eva Mendes said to Gosling on Instagram after his performance.

Gosling and Mendes share two daughters, each under the age of 9 years old.

For all his efforts, Golsing walked away from the event empty-handed.

He was nominated nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ken, but ended up losing to losing to Robert Downey Jr. Also, I’m Just Ken lost to What Was I Made For?, another Barbie original, in the Best Original Song category.

You can watch Gosling’s Oscar performance on YouTube right here.

Ryan Gosling brought down the house with his performance of “I’m Just Ken” at the Oscars. (YouTube)