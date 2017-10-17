Britney Spears shows her love in an adorable video with boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears posts plenty of videos to Instagram, but she doesn’t always post her other half, boyfriend Sam Asghari. Today, we got to see what their relationship looks like, and it looks like things are getting serious between the two!

🎹🎻🌹C L A S S I C M O O D 🌹🎻🎹 with @samasghari #mylove A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

The video, tagged with #mylove, shows the couple just goofing around. Like Britney’s second-most-recent video, it’s scored with classical music (this one is Beethoven’s Fur Elise).

Asghari shared the video on his own Instagram page, too, with the caption “Some classic vibes with @britneyspears ❤️❤️❤️”





The two met on the set of the music video for her song “Slumber Party,” but they didn’t start seeing each other until a few months after in November 2016.