Henry Winkler’s heartbroken response to Erin Moran’s passing said what we were all thinking

Actor Henry Winkler, known on “Happy Days” as Arthur Fonzarelli or “The Fonz,” tweeted a heartfelt response to the sad news that his friend Erin Moran, who played Joanie Cunningham on the show, had passed away at the age of 56.

'Happy Days' Star Erin Moran Dead At 56 https://t.co/YrZiXb5BuH — TMZ (@TMZ) April 23, 2017

Winkler tweeted what many others were thinking, saying Moran’s death was “too soon.”

OH Erin… now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth …Rest In It serenely now.. too soon — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) April 23, 2017

A second star “Happy Days” star, Don Most (“Ralph Malph”), also mourned Moran’s unexpected passing.

So incredibly sad to hear about Erin. A wonderful, sweet, caring, talented woman.I can't really comprehend this right now.Very painful loss — Don Most (@most_don) April 23, 2017

Ron Howard, who played alongside Moran’s Joanie Cunningham as her brother Richie Cunningham, also reacted to the news.

Such sad sad news. RIP Erin. I'll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up tv screens. https://t.co/8HmdL0JKlf — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) April 23, 2017

The cause of Moran’s death has not yet been revealed. TMZ reported that Moran had experienced struggles in recent years at home and with drinking. The TMZ report says that Indiana police received a phone call just after 4 p.m. on Saturday reporting an “unresponsive female.”

When EMTs arrived, Moran was found dead.

Fans are already mourning her loss.

Let's remember her this way. #ErinMoran, who starred as Joanie on Happy Days,dead at 56: TMZ. She'd hit hard times. pic.twitter.com/DKnRFr6zJW — Mary Murphy (@MurphyPIX) April 23, 2017

So sad to share that my friend Erin Moran has passed away. Rest In Peace, sweet girl. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SqThc76LvX — Erin Murphy (@Erin_Murphy) April 23, 2017

Rest In Peace Erin Moran, Thanks for the memories and Happy Days. May you find the peace that you searched for!!! pic.twitter.com/J2jy5sL8j2 — CivilWarGhostHunters (@CivilWarGhost10) April 23, 2017

Erin Moran dead at 56. Happy Days star. Played Joanie, Richies little sister. Childhood stars seem to have a hard road to go.. RIP — Gail (@gcain63) April 23, 2017

Moran’s autopsy is pending.