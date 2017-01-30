A mentally ill 20-year-old woman who threw a stranger’s child in front of a train faces a serious charge

A 20-year-old woman whose mother says has “ongoing” mental health issues faces an attempted murder charge after grabbing a stranger’s 5-year-old girl and throwing her from the train platform onto the tracks as a train approached.

The incident happened Friday in Burlington City, N.J.

Autumn Matacchiera’s mother, Laura Matacchiera, told NJ.com that her daughter “is not a criminal,” has “never hurt anybody” before and “has mental health issues” that are an “ongoing problem.”





The mother said that her daughter has had stays at mental health facilities before but that she was released against their wishes.

She said her daughter has been in and out of the facilities for the past six years for an unspecified condition.

The 5-year-old victim suffered only bruises and a cut to the face.

While police officers jumped on the tracks to get the train to stop the boyfriend of the child’s mother rescued the girl.

Autumn Matacchiera was detained without incident and taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.