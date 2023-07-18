Remembering When Country Legend George Jones Attacked A Camerman During A Drunk Driving Arrest (Video)

If you attempted to attend a George Jones concert in the 1960s and 70s, there’s a good chance that you never actually saw George Jones. He earned the name ‘No Show Jones’ during his early career on account of the fact that he was often drunk and would skip shows.

Jones even later parodied this nickname in a hit called ‘No Show Jones’ which he often opened his shows with in later years. Fans came to love Jones in a way that is seldom seen in the world today.

Known for his golden voice, Jones pumped out hit after hit for decades, being the true King of Country Music.

Jones hit a rough patch in 1982 after several splits with his former wife Tammy Wynette. Jones would go on to marry Nancy Sepulvado in 1983.

In 1982, Jones was arrested for allegedly driving drunk in Brentwood, Tennessee. A camerman raced to the scene to film a disoriented Jones being arrested by a Tennessee State Office. Upon seeing the cameraman, Jones became enraged, telling the policeman to ‘keep him away’ from Jones.

The police officer attempts to calm the situation to no avail. Jones attempts to convince the officer that he is not drunk, to which the officer screams in Jones’ face “You are drunk!”. “No I’m not, sir!” Jones replies.

After checking his pockets, the police attempt to put Jones in the car. He then attempts to kick the cameraman before the officer forces him into the car.

See that shocking footage below…

Luckily, Jones would put this moment behind him and go on to tour the Nation many times after this incident. He died a Country Music legend, and continues to populate the speakers of Country Music fans worldwide.

Rest in Peace, Possum!