Young Phillies Fan Forced To Give Up Harrison Bader Home Run Ball In Tense Encounter, Gets Rewarded: See Video

A young Philadelphia Phillies fan is caught up in a viral video involving a Harrison Bader home run ball. In the video, which caught attention online, the young fan and his dad had a tense encounter with the woman in the stands.

It was all over a home run ball hit by Bader. The ball went into the left-field stands. While fans wanted the catch, the young fan’s father secured the catch. That’s when a woman confronted them over the Bader homerun ball.

“Dad catches a HR ball. Pure joy. He hands it to his little boy. Moment locked in forever. Outta nowhere… a Karen shows up. Demands the ball like it’s hers. Loud. Pushy. Entitled,” one person wrote online with the clips.

They also continued, “The kid ends up walking away with MORE than just a ball. Signed bat. Extra gifts. Crowd on his side. Players too. Secret drop? Sometimes evil has to expose itself publicly… just so the whole world can see the difference between stealing joy and spreading it.”

Bader Ball Drama

In the video above, you can see the woman, a clear Phillies fan, approach dad and son, claiming that “You took it from me.”

“That was in my hands,” the woman repeated. In response to the heated exchange, the dad ended up giving the woman the homerun call.

The response to the woman has been critical.

“This is crazy. That dude got that ball fair and square. Put a pin in that moment in that kids life. His future may be irrevocably altered by this event,” wrote Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

However, the public and team rallied around the fan. He actually got to meet Bader and get some autograph swag. The person who posted the clip continued, “The kid ends up walking away with MORE than just a ball. Signed bat. Extra gifts. Crowd on his side. Players too. Secret drop? Sometimes evil has to expose itself publicly… just so the whole world can see the difference between stealing joy and spreading it.”

However, not everyone was on the father and son’s side over the Bader ball. One person wrote, “Look it is not exactly cool not letting a kid have the ball, but the dad “did” take it off her. Either way people need to stop being so selfish, and the dad did the right thing giving it back because the kid got in the end something better.”

Another wrote, “It was her seat. This woman has been vilified all over social media when clearly the guy ran over and grabbed it. … I’m so sick of this crap. Why do you think Dad gave it up so easily?”