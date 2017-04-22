Following Sarah Palin’s photo with Hillary Clinton’s portrait, Obama’s WH photographer responds in a way only he can

Former White House photographer Pete Souza has, once again, used his photographs of former President Barack Obama to throw shade at the current administration and its supporters.

Earlier this week, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin visited President Donald Trump at the White House with fellow Trump supporters Kid Rock and Ted Nugent.

While they were there, the three posed next to a portrait of former first lady and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in a mocking and, as some would say, disrespectful manner.

Souza was one of the ones who considered the photo of the three disrespectful and made sure to make that known in a way that only he can.





After the picture started circulating on social media, Souza posted a picture on his Instagram page of former President Obama and White House Chief of Staff Bill Daley sitting beneath of portrait of former President Ronald Reagan. He captioned the photo with only two words: “Being respectful.”

Being respectful. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Apr 20, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

This isn’t the first time, and probably won’t be the last, that Souza has used photographs to send a message.

Earlier this year, just after President Trump accused Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower and Kellyanne Conway said that there were microwaves that turned into cameras, Souza posted this self-explanatory photo.

Someone has been photoshopping one of my photos. For the record, it wasn't me. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Mar 13, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

He also shared a photo showing only the feet of Obama and some of his top advisors, who all happened to be women – a stark contrast to some of the photos coming from the Trump administration. He captioned that photo: “Meeting with top advisors. This is a full-frame picture. I guess you’d say I was trying to make a point.”

Meeting with top advisors. This is a full-frame picture. I guess you'd say I was trying to make a point. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:29am PST

RELATED: Former WH photographer has been subtly trolling Trump administration on Instagram, but his latest post just took it up a notch