Following Sarah Palin’s photo with Hillary Clinton’s portrait, Obama’s WH photographer responds in a way only he can

Former White House photographer Pete Souza has, once again, used his photographs of former President Barack Obama to throw shade at the current administration and its supporters.
Earlier this week, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin visited President Donald Trump at the White House with fellow Trump supporters Kid Rock and Ted Nugent.
While they were there, the three posed next to a portrait of former first lady and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in a mocking and, as some would say, disrespectful manner.
Souza was one of the ones who considered the photo of the three disrespectful and made sure to make that known in a way that only he can.
After the picture started circulating on social media, Souza posted a picture on his Instagram page of former President Obama and White House Chief of Staff Bill Daley sitting beneath of portrait of former President Ronald Reagan. He captioned the photo with only two words: “Being respectful.”
This isn’t the first time, and probably won’t be the last, that Souza has used photographs to send a message.
Earlier this year, just after President Trump accused Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower and Kellyanne Conway said that there were microwaves that turned into cameras, Souza posted this self-explanatory photo.
He also shared a photo showing only the feet of Obama and some of his top advisors, who all happened to be women – a stark contrast to some of the photos coming from the Trump administration. He captioned that photo: “Meeting with top advisors. This is a full-frame picture. I guess you’d say I was trying to make a point.”
RELATED: Former WH photographer has been subtly trolling Trump administration on Instagram, but his latest post just took it up a notch