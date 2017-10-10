After getting hit in the head by a baseball at Wrigley Field, this man is taking his case to court

John Loos was enjoying the Cubs game at Wrigley Field just as much as everyone in the stadium until the crack of the ball connecting with the bat was followed by a foul ball to his left eye which he claims resulted in loss of vision.

Loos, a 60-year-old resident of Schaumberg, is now filing a negligence lawsuit against both the Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball, seeking a minimum of $50,000 in damages, according to 12UP.

“I never really saw it,” Loos said, according to the Chicago Sun Times. “It just hit me and I wasn’t unconscious so I knew I must have been hit by a ball.”





Wrigley Field is not the only park in the Major League to be lacking on netting, something Loos said could have easily prevented his injury. After being hit by what he claims was a ball going 100 miles per hour, Loos complained that more than 1,700 baseball fans are injured each season by balls entering the stands at high speed rates, according to ABC7.

The lawsuit was filed Friday at Cook County circuit court and, as of Monday, the Cubs organization has failed to comment on the situation, according to 12UP. Talk of more netting has been going around the fields, but with situations like Loos’ the tensions and pressure are only rising.

Loos was hit at the Aug. 29 game the Cubs played against the Pirates and was seated in Section 135, located down the first base line in the outfield. With three surgeries behind him and two still to come, Loos may need a prosthetic eye as a result of the incident.