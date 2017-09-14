Here’s where you can drink bottomless beer in Chicago this weekend

If you’re feeling charitable, go drink bottomless brews at the Independence Park Beer Fest this weekend.

Tickets are $40 if purchased in advance online, and $50 at the door and get you bottomless drinks and good times.

The fourth annual event is on Saturday, and benefits the Independence Park Special Recreation Group and help fun their uniforms for the Special Olympics Winter Games.

Seventeen breweries are on the books, along with food trucks and live music by Lunar Ticks and Smokin’ Cattails.





The Details

Who: Humans ages 21 and up (no pets or kids)

When: September 16, 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Where: Independence Park

The Independence Park Beer Fest is brought to Irving Park courtesy of the Independence Park Advisory Council in partnership with Friends of the Parks.

This is only the latest of many beer events in the Windy City. Check out the list of all of Chicago’s beer festivals here.