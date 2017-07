If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, country megastar Dierks Bentley will be bringing his “What the Hell Tour” to the Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre in Tinley Park on Friday night.

Joining Dierks on tour are Cole Swindell, Jon Pardi, and, maybe, Duncan Keith?

During last year’s stop at Tinley Park, the Blackhawks player joined Dierks onstage and shotgunned a beer with him.

chicago. just now processing. where to start. how about @DuncanKeith shotgunning a beer with me. pic.twitter.com/4UEp07MQyn — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) May 22, 2016

Who won?

Find out for yourself!

That one time Duncan Keith beat Dierks Bentley shotgunning a beer #us995 #somewhereonabeachtour #chicago @dierksbentley @nhlblackhawks A post shared by Jelli (@jcorri7) on May 21, 2016 at 9:34pm PDT

You can still purchase tickets to the show by heading here.