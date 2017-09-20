An ugly new trend as emerged following the mysterious walk-in freezer death of Kenneka Jenkins — it’s called the “Irene Challenge”
There isn’t a clear answer on what happened to Kenneka Jenkins —the 19-year-old who was found dead in a walk-in freezer at a Chicago-area hotel Sept. 10 — but an ugly trend has already emerged. Some are participating in the controversial “Irene Challenge.” Jenkins’ death arguably went viral because of the video her friend, Irene Roberts,…