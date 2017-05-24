Police made a horrific discovery inside a trash container this weekend, and now are left with questions
Chicago police made a shocking discovering in a trash container on Chicago’s Northwest side Saturday afternoon.

It was the body of 33-year-old Kelena Hamilton.

She was found dead in the 2100 block of N. Laramie Ave. in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood at around 1:23 p.m., according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. Police said any injuries she suffered were not immediately apparent, according to NBC.

A resident of the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side of Chicago, Hamilton was pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy was performed Sunday, but the cause and manner of death are pending further studies, according to CBS.


Area North detectives are currently conducting a death investigation to determine how the young woman was killed.

