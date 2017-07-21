A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed in northeast Harris County

Investigators are perplexed about the shooting death of a 14-year-old early Thursday morning in northeast Harris County.

Investigators with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office on the scene called the case “complicated” after Layla Ramos was shot and killed around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at a home on River Brook Drive near Fawn Trail Lane.

According to officials, the shooter knew Ramos. Taken into custody by deputies at the scene, he told them he though an intruder was in his home so he opened fire.



