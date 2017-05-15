A Houston-area congressman wants Trump impeached

In a press conference on Monday, Congressman Al Green (D-Houston) called for the impeachment of President Trump.

RELATED: Donald Trump should be impeached

Green accused Trump of obstructing the investigation into possible ties between Trump’s campaign and Russian influence during the 2016 election and cited three acts which he believes merit impeachment.

According to KHOU, those include:

The firing of former FBI Director James Comey, who was overseeing a lawful investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russian influence. Trump acknowledging that he considered the investigation when he fired Comey.

Making Comey the subject of what Green calls a “threatening” tweet. It read, “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press.”

Green says he believes the acts, combined, add up to intimidation and obstruction.

“A good many people assume that impeachment means that the president will be found guilty. It does not. Impeachment is the genesis of the process. The revelations are likely to be revealed in the Senate, and that’s where the trial actually takes place,” he said in the press conference.

RELATED: We’ll save you the Google search: here’s how impeachment works

Green hopes his comments draw attention from the public and House leadership, and says he will wait a few weeks before he takes any action.