A Houston woman got a disgusting surprise with her candy bar from Walmart, and she’s suing big time for the unwanted grub

A Houston woman alleges a maggot-filled Almond Joy sold to her by Walmart caused her to be injured.

Peables Fowls bought the Almond Joy on October 3, 2016, at the Walmart located at 9598 Rowlett in Houston.

Upon returning to her car, Fowls opened the candy bar to eat it as a snack on her drive home. As she went to eat it, she realized that the candy was filled with maggots.

According to her lawyer Carl Gordan, her vehicle was already in reverse when the incident occurred.





The maggots spilled out of the wrapper and onto Fowls’ mouth and lap.

Shocked and disgusted, Fowls flung open her car door in “panic and quickly [exited] the vehicle.”

While fleeing from the maggots, Fowls received several injuries, including to her finger and ankle.

Fowls immediately went inside the Walmart to file a complaint about the maggot-filled candy. While still in the store, she became nauseated and vomited. Walmart staff called an ambulance to take her to the hospital.

Fowls is suing for $1,000,000 in punitive damages, claiming that Walmart was negligent in making sure that the product was safe to sell. She is also claiming breach of warranty.

As part of her suit, Fowls wants Walmart to allow her attorney to review the security footage of her from the day of the incident, as well as to turn over the safety protocols for inspecting products on the shelves.

Walmart, which says that it has not yet been served, told The Houston Chronicle they “take this matter and product safely seriously” and had immediately notified Hershey’s upon learning what happened to Fowls.

Hershey’s is not included in the lawsuit at this time.

You can read the whole lawsuit here.