A new study found the Houston’s tap water supply is polluted with hazardous chemicals

A whopping ten cancer-causing chemicals were found in a recent study of Houston’s tap water, according to an online database put together by the Environmental Working Group (EWG). All ten of them are listed in EWG’s database as “above health guidelines.”

The EWG’s tap water database lists hazardous chemicals and additives found in water across the country in its online database, complete with how recently the water was checked and what chemicals specifically are in the drinking water in your area.

Arsenic and chloroform were among the ten listed by EWG in Houston’s water, according to the Houston Chronicle. An additional 30 contaminants were found at levels matching or close to the national and state average.

“Just because your tap water gets a passing grade from the government doesn’t always mean it’s safe,” EWG President Ken Cook said in a statement. “Americans deserve the fullest picture possible of what’s in their tap water.”

EWG pulls from 50,000 water systems across the country, including major utility companies and environmental groups in each area. Houston’s rating came in part from data provided by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the U.S. EPA Enforcement and Compliance History Database.

So if you’re still drinking tap water: stop.

