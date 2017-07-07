Authorities have rescued a 14-year-old trafficked to Houston for prostitution

Two adult suspects were arrested in connection with the trafficking of a 14-year-old to Houston for the purpose of prostitution, according to KHOU.com. Investigators from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office handled the case.

The girl rescued by deputies was reportedly from the Chicago area. The arrests were made by undercover officers as part of what appears to be a sting operation.

There will be a press conference Friday, in which police will release more details to the public about the case. The two suspects were arrested for human trafficking and compelling prostitution.





