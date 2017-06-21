Galveston man gets 25 years for “accidental” sexual assault of a 3-year-old girl

A Galveston man pled guilty on Tuesday to sexually assaulting a minor and has received a 25-year sentence for the crime.

RELATED: What a Texas mom did when her infant girl wouldn’t stop crying is beyond all belief

Antonio Astorga, 34, was living with the 3-year-old at the time of the incident. He said he might have inadvertently put his hands in her pants. Astorga claimed that the two wrestled and played a lot, and that his hands might have accidentally touched the girl.

He also said any additional sexual contact was accidental.





After serving his time in prison, Astorga will be a registered sex offender for life.

RELATED: A softball coach accused of sexual assault of an underage girl now faces more charges that could put him away for a century

Prosecutors said the parents of the girl were satisfied with how the case ended.