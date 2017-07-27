Law enforcement denounces Texas bathroom bill

Police chiefs from several large Texas cities called on lawmakers to scrap the bathroom bill at a news conference on Tuesday, calling it unsafe and discriminatory.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley and San Antonio Police Chief William McManus were among the crowd of officials who came out against the infamous Texas bathroom bill at the conference. They argued that the bill would not actually do anything to keep the public safe, and be a drain on police resources.

“It may be great political theater,” said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo that day, “but it is bad on public safety.”

These law enforcement officials joined a growing list of teachers, activists, citizens and businesses opposed to the bill. Even with so much opposition, Senate Bill Three still advanced through the senate the day after the press conference.

Governor Greg Abbott is sticking to his guns on what he calls “privacy protection legislation,” stating in a press release that the bill was in fact generating support. Conservative organizations like the Southern Baptists of Texas are backing him on the bill.

Supporters of SB Three consistently argue that it would prevent sexual predators from targeting children, but law enforcement officials at Tuesday’s conference stated there was no evidence to back that claim.

