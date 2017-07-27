New details about viral video showing officer questioning young black man in Houston

New details have emerged about the viral video allegedly showing a young black man being harassed by a Houston police officer.

Marlin Gipson, 20, has filed an internal affairs report against the officer he says harassed him in a video that has now gone viral. The incident involving Gipson and a Harris County Precinct 1 officer occurred as Gipson did lawn work in his own neighborhood on July 18.

Gipson and his brother, who operate a lawn care business, were mowing lawns at the time the deputy approached them. Gipson says he recognized the officer as one who sits down his street daily.





Constable Brutality; Teenager Marlin Gipson Injured by Houston Officers for Mowing Lawns #civilrights https://t.co/P2JYvyDPi7 pic.twitter.com/rlqEzLcct4 — Gotham City Esq. (@Gothamcityesq) July 26, 2017

In a video of the incident, the officer asks Gipson for his identification and an explanation of what he is doing in the neighborhood.

Gipson claims to not have an I.D. and the provides an incorrect birthdate, telling the officer he was born in 1999 when he was in fact born in 1996.

The deputy then followed Gipson home. The young man was later arrested and claims that a K-9 unit was released on him. Photographs show that Gipson had injuries to his arms after the incident.

Just how sick U.S. policing is:#MarlinGipson simply conducting his biz when white cop wants to play 'slave catcher'pic.twitter.com/0ufr4fU5sd — Jayson (@JayT584) July 27, 2017

His lawyer, Lee Merritt, alleges that Gipson was also tasered during the incident, despite being compliant.

The event has been polarizing, with both sides defending their actions.

Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen disputes Gipson’s account of the incident, claiming that the young men were fairly treated.

Rosen points to the fact that Gipson had an outstanding warrant and gave a false date of birth as a reason for the officer’s actions. Furthermore, he claims that most of the officers involved in Gipson’s arrest were either African-American or Hispanic.

Rosen says, “What I have seen from Mr. Gipson so far is falsehoods, untruths, he has not been truthful about anything.”

As an example of the untruths, Rosen released dash cam footage of Gipson giving an incorrect date of birth. Gipson’s video also shows this moment.

The internal affairs case has not been provided to the Texas Rangers at this time, but Rosen says he will turn over the materials at the request of the Gipson family.

Gipson’s outstanding warrants were for resisting arrest during a dorm dispute at a college in Brenham.