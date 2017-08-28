Police are already arresting looters in a storm-ravaged Houston

As volunteers and emergency personnel continue evacuating and relocating stranded Houstonians in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, police are dealing with the inevitable criminals following any natural disaster–looters.

In a Monday morning interview, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said his officers performed over 2,000 rescue missions and estimates only 250 people are waiting to be rescued, KTRK reports, a queue down from 1,000.

Acevedo noted the images coming out of the ravaged areas are even more heartbreaking to witness:

“I’ve had officers tear up with the things they’ve seen with these children in the middle of the night,” he said in an address.





However, going forward, the Mayor said officers may begin pivoting their attention to protecting the homes of Houston residents:

“We’ve already arrested a handful of looters. We’ve made it real clear to our community we’re going to do whatever it takes to protect their homes and their businesses, and, when people come from the outside to Houston, Texas, know we’re going to be out in the city. We’re not going to rest as a police department or law enforcement community until people restore their lives.”

Following Hurricane Katrina, looting reached an unprecedented level in Louisiana, with the criminals becoming so brazen, they robbed stores and homes in full view of police and national guardsmen.

One woman compared the city to “downtown Baghdad,” as police armed with shotguns protected pharmacies and stores.

Already out in force working to prevent a similar situation in Houston today, if you spot a looter, contact your local law enforcement immediately.