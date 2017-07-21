Police are looking for a gang member who targets young girls for sex-slave trade

The search is ongoing for 22-year-old Trevien “Triggah” Thomas, who allegedly kidnapped a 14-year-old girl from Dallas and forced her to have sex with strangers in Houston.

A member of the Rolling ’60s Crips gang, Thomas targeted the girl in Dallas, reportedly conning her into the car by offering a trip to Wal-Mart. Once she got in, Thomas took her to Houston where he holed her up at The Normandy Inn where he allegedly “had sex with her against her will” and forced her to have sex with others.





Eventually, the girl managed to escape when Thomas left her in the room alone for a brief period of time.

The girl has been reunited with her family back in Dallas, but Houston authorities are concerned Thomas will target other girls.